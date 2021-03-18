MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri demands Telangana government to boost vaccination to dodge virus

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing corona virus cases in Telangana, Charminar MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday demanded the government to boost vaccination to curb the spreading virus.

Speaking in the Assembly during the budget session, Quadri suggested the State Government to organise an awareness campaign about the vaccination and its significance.

"The government should take the precautionary steps against the virus and must condition the public gatherings and congregations," MLA said. The MLA also asked the government to suspend the interstate transportation between neighbouring states Maharashtra and Karnataka as these States are facing a second wave of corona virus.

Besides, asking the government to ensure that everyone should use masks and sanitizer in the State, he demanded to take up the restoration works of lakes and nalas damaged due to floods last year.

Demanding to continue the distribution of the flood relief funds to the victims, he asked about its progress and also inquired about the works of Secretariat Mosques.

Responding to Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured him that the State is monitoring the increasing Covid cases and are also making arrangements to curb it. He promised to complete the works of Secretariat Mosques to the earliest.