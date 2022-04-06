MLA Anjaiah inaugurates CC road works

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated CC road works of Kothur to Kummariguda village under the Kothur zone. A total of Rs 1.76 crores funds for the construction of CC road were sanctioned. Later, the MLA also inspected the CC road works undertaken in Jangoniguda village under the Nandigama zone.

On the occasion, the MLA said that the government would work in all possible ways for the development of the villages and urged everyone, regardless of party to co-operate. He said the villages would be further developed in the coming days. The local villagers expressed their happiness and said that the road from Kothur to Kummariguda village had not been repaired for many years and with the initiative of MLA Anjaiah Yadav the problem of the village has been solved.

Nandigama sarpanch Venkat Reddy, Ex Market committee chairman Narayana Reddy, Chegur PACS chairman Ashok, Devappa and others were also present.