MLA and MLC participate in Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam

Nagarkurnool: TheSri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam was conducted in a magnificent and devotional atmosphere at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Ram Nagar Colony, Nagarkurnool town.

The celestial wedding was performed with full religious rituals by the chief priests of the renowned Yadadri Temple. Nagarkurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, along with his wife Sarita, participated in the Kalyanam and offered special prayers to the deity. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy also attended the auspicious ceremony.

It is noteworthy that after the Yadadri Temple, this was one of the most grandly organized Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanams in Telangana, drawing the attention of devotees across the region.

On this occasion, the MLA couple presented silk garments and pearl talambralu to the deity. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy said that he prayed for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all the people.

He also appreciated the efforts of the festival organizing committee for making elaborate arrangements and ensuring that devotees faced no inconvenience. Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, former councillors, public representatives, local leaders, and a large number of devotees participated in the programme.