MLA Bandla performs bhoomi Pooja for Critical Care Unit near 300 beded Hospital

MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy has performed Bhoomi Pooja for the constitution of 23 .75 crore building of Critical Care Unit near the 300 beded hospital at Gadwal.

On this occasion the Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy stated that ( Manava seve Madhava seva) serving the human is serving the God so today I am laying a foundation stone for a Critical Care unit which will be helpful for the people in emergency conditions, it can be saved many lives from the critical condition of health emergency.

The emergency Block is sanctioned by the Central Government in order to prevent deaths from critical conditions like accident caes, Corona cases etc. He also added that in previous days people used to rush to Kurnool or Hyderabad for Critical conditions of health but now no need to be afraid of critical conditions. Hence the critical Care block will be provided services as early as possible all facilities will be provided for that soon.

He had also inquired about the construction work of hostel for the Nursing College. The Gadwal municipal chairman BS Keshav, MPP Pratap Goud, Vice President Babar, Councillors Murali, Sreenu, Narahari goud, Mahesh, Krishna and others were participated.







