MLA, Collector meet farmers on Dharani issues

Nizamabad : Bodhan Constituency legislator P Sudarshan Reddy and Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu met with farmers who have applied under Dharani on land-related matters here on Saturday.

As part of this, the MLA and Collector inquired about the problems of each farmer and asked the officials about the reasons.

The Collector gave instructions to the officials on the steps to be taken to resolve the pending Dharani applications. “Each application should be thoroughly examined, and a site inspection should be conducted at the field level,” he said.

It was suggested that the applications of those who are eligible should be resolved promptly and a report containing the factual situation should be forwarded to the RDO login.

A deadline has been set for disposal of all pending applications within a week.

Moreover, the MLA assured that measures are being taken to benefit every farmer who has qualifications as per the rules. He said that efforts were being made to equip the officials in this direction and resolve the pending Dharani applications on war footing.

State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, Nizamabad RDO Rajendra Kumar, MPP S Srinivas, Navipet Tehsildar Narayana, MPDO Naganath, and local officials participated in the meeting with the farmers.