- MLA Bandla performs bhoomi Pooja for Critical Care Unit near 300 beded Hospital
- Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise 'Khanjar' kicks off in Himachal
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
MLA contested Ganesh distributes food in Secunderabad
Contested MLA Ganesh participated in various temples and food donation program in Ward-05, Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency
On this day he wished the blessings of Lord Ram always be upon the people of Cantonment. BJP leaders Saikumar, Satish Kumar, Vijay, and BJP workers among others participated in the event
