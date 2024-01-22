MLA contested Ganesh distributes food in Secunderabad

Contested MLA Ganesh participated in various temples and food donation program in Ward-05, Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, Valmiki Samaj, Sanjivaiah Nagar, Gandhinagar, many temples on the occasion of Sri Rama Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya today.

On this day he wished the blessings of Lord Ram always be upon the people of Cantonment. BJP leaders Saikumar, Satish Kumar, Vijay, and BJP workers among others participated in the event



