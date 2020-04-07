MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy forms Peddapalli Helping Hand to help poor, needy

Peddapalli: MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy took the initiation and formed a committee 'Peddapalli Helping Hands' to distribute daily requirements and vegetables to the poor and needy people in Peddapalli town. As part of this, the MLA on Tuesday donated Rs 2 lakh to the committee and appealed the donors to come forward voluntarily to help the poor and needy people during the lockdown period.

Quickly responding to his call, people from various sections donated around Rs 14,75,000 to the committee. Building Association members donated Rs 2 lakh; Bala Kishan, Mother Teresa Engineering College, Kotte Sadanandam, E Krishna Murthy, Cement Shops Association and Parameswara Electricals has donated Rs1 lakh each; K Ramesh, E Lachanna, Prem Sarada, M Rajanna, K Rajesham, Ramdev Baba Group and Kishan Jawar has donated Rs 51,000 each to Peddapalli Helping Hand committee. D Shiva Shankar of Allanki Ramanna and Sons and Venkanna of Chandra Wines has donated Rs 51,000 each to the committee.



MLA Manohar Reddy thanked all the donors for their quick response and ordered the committee members to purchase daily requirements. They were told to pack them and to distribute among the poor and needy people living in various colonies across Peddapalli town.