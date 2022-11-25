MLA Dasari Manohar urges SCR GM to halt express trains at Peddapalli Railway station

Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy handed over a petition to South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar Jain to solve railway problems in the constituency. On Friday, he met Railway GM and requested to stop the express trains from Secunderabad towards Ramagundam at Peddapalli Railway station. On this occasion, the MLA explained to the GM the problems in Peddapalli and Potkapally railway stations.

The MLA also asked to stop trains like Nagpur, Navajeevan Express, Dakshin, Kerala from Hyderabad at Peddapalli. He asked for immediate expansion of railway under bridges and RUBs on the Karimnagar to Peddapally railway line. He requested to modernise the infrastructure at Peddapally and Potkapally railway stations and a escalator at Peddapally station and construction of foot over bridge at Potkapally.

Municipal Chairperson Dasari Mamata Reddy, Vice Chair Person Najmeen Sultana-Mobin, Town President Uppu Raj Kumar, Councilor Ravelli Swamy, Sarpanch Alla Rajireddy, Srinivas Reddy, Srinivas, MPTC Mallesham, Railway officials and others participated in the program.