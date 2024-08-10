  • Menu
MLA Dhanpal distributes CMRF cheques

MLA Dhanpal distributes CMRF cheques
Highlights

Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana distributed financial assistance (cheques) sanctioned by Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to 71 beneficiaries in Nizamabad Urban Constituency, who were treated in various hospitals due to illness.

Nizamabad : Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana distributed financial assistance (cheques) sanctioned by Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 71 beneficiaries in Nizamabad Urban Constituency, who were treated in various hospitals due to illness.

Later, Dhanpal said that after the formation of the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana, 71 people who applied in his office received checks of Rs18,19,000 in installments. He said that if those who apply directly at the MLA camp office and submit all the documents, he will try their best to get assistance from the government and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as much as possible.

