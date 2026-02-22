MLA distributes tricycle scooters to disabled

Wanaparthy: Reaffirmingthe government’s commitment to the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities, 40 free tricycle scooters were distributed to eligible beneficiaries at a programme on Saturday at the Old Agricultural Market Yard in Wanaparthy district.

The distribution drive was organised by the District Welfare Department for the Disabled. Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and District Collector Adarsh Surabhi attended the event and handed over the scooters to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Thudi stated that the welfare of persons with disabilities remains a priority for the State government. He said such initiatives would help them lead independent lives without depending on others. The government, he added, is committed to extending further support and facilities to those in need across Wanaparthy district.

The District Collector said the government is implementing several welfare schemes to enable persons with disabilities to move forward in society with confidence and dignity. He noted that access to transportation is crucial for pursuing education, employment, and self-employment opportunities. The tricycle scooters, he said, would significantly ease their daily commute and enhance mobility. He urged the beneficiaries to use the vehicles responsibly and work towards self-reliance.

District Welfare Officer Sudharani, Municipal Chairperson Madhavi, Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Srinivas Goud, public representatives, officials of the Welfare Department, and beneficiaries were present at the programme.