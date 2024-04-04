MLA Dr Vamshikrishna removed a 10 kg tumor at Achampet hospital

NagarKurnool: A woman named Anitha from village Kondanagula, Balmoor mandal, Nagar Kurnool district has been suffering from stomach pain since last year, she brought this matter to the attention of Acchampet MLA Dr Vamshikrishna, but the woman was found to have a tumor in her stomach, the woman was operated on along with Dr. Vamshikrishna MLA of Acchampet along with a team of three other doctors and removed the tumor. He said that there was a 10 kg tumor in the woman's stomach and he said that he would work hard for better medical care for the poor people.