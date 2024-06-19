MLA explanation about his party changing

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy has publicly addressed recent rumors about his potential shift to the Congress Party. He clarified that these stories circulating on TV channels and social media were deliberately planted to cause confusion and frustration.

Reddy emphasized that he remains committed to the BRS party and assured that the party is not facing any internal breakup. This statement was made during a media interaction at the BRS party office in the Jogulamba Gadwal district center.