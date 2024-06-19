Live
- Enhance seats in KG BV schools, poor people urges the Collector
- Chandrababu Naidu to review capital development work on June 20
- Formula One: ‘Deformation was clearly visible,’ says Helmut Marko on Mercedes’ front wing dispute
- Dozens die in extreme Haj heat, toll feared to be in hundreds
- Karnataka Aims for 15-16% Annual Industrial Growth Rate, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Yoga event ahead of IDY-2024 draws huge response in Nepal
- Golf: Anvitha takes 2-shot lead over amateur Lavanya Jadon in 8th Leg of WPGT
- After outcry, Goa CM says report on Smart City project will be ready soon
- Uttar Pradesh to begin Sarus Crane census on Thursday
- At least 346 killed in Sudan's El Fasher city since May 10, says official
Just In
MLA explanation about his party changing
Highlights
Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy has publicly addressed recent rumors about his potential shift to the Congress Party.
Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy has publicly addressed recent rumors about his potential shift to the Congress Party. He clarified that these stories circulating on TV channels and social media were deliberately planted to cause confusion and frustration.
Reddy emphasized that he remains committed to the BRS party and assured that the party is not facing any internal breakup. This statement was made during a media interaction at the BRS party office in the Jogulamba Gadwal district center.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS