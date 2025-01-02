MLA Ganesh Praises Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for Metro Rail Expansion in North Zone

MLA Sri Ganesh expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the recent decision to extend the Metro Rail Corridor to the North Zone, presenting it as a New Year's gift for the residents of the area. The proposed metro line will connect Paradise to Medchal and JBS to Shamirpet, significantly improving public transportation options.

In a statement, Sriganesh highlighted that the Congress government in Telangana is prioritizing the development of the Cantonment constituency. He criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration for neglecting the North Zone during its ten years in power.

Reflecting on the historical context, Sriganesh noted that the initial groundwork for the Hyderabad Metro Rail was laid during the Congress regime, emphasizing the continuity of development under the current government. He pointed out that within a year of the Congress government’s formation, crucial measures have already been initiated, including the establishment of an elevated corridor and the expansion of the Rajiv Gandhi Highway to address the traffic challenges in the North Zone.

The MLA expressed confidence that the newly proposed 45-kilometer metro line will effectively alleviate traffic issues, particularly in the Cantonment area. He extended his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on behalf of the Cantonment residents for making this significant decision.















