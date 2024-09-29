Live
- Supreme Court to hear RG Kar College suo moto case on September 30
- Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
MLA Harish Rao Criticizes Bulldozer Politics in Telangana
Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao voiced his concerns over the recent trend of demolishing houses in the state, calling it "bulldozer politics." He questioned the government's priorities, stating that while there is a lack of funds for welfare schemes, houses of the poor are being demolished.
Speaking on the issue, Harish Rao remarked, "We are not targeting the wealthy, but the homes of the poor are being destroyed. If necessary, a BRS MLA will personally come to the colony to stand by the poor and support them."
His comments have sparked a debate, shedding light on the growing frustration over the state's handling of the situation. Many are now questioning the rationale behind demolishing houses while ignoring the pressing needs of the common people.