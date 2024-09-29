MLA Harish Rao Criticizes Bulldozer Politics in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao voiced his concerns over the recent trend of demolishing houses in the state, calling it "bulldozer politics." He questioned the government's priorities, stating that while there is a lack of funds for welfare schemes, houses of the poor are being demolished.

Speaking on the issue, Harish Rao remarked, "We are not targeting the wealthy, but the homes of the poor are being destroyed. If necessary, a BRS MLA will personally come to the colony to stand by the poor and support them."

His comments have sparked a debate, shedding light on the growing frustration over the state's handling of the situation. Many are now questioning the rationale behind demolishing houses while ignoring the pressing needs of the common people.