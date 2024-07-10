MLA Inaugurates 2 dialysis machines in Area Hospital

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy inaugurated two new dialysis machines at the dialysis center of the government hospital in Gadwal district today. The inauguration ceremony was marked by a ribbon-cutting event.

Present at the event were Municipal Vice Chairman Babar, Councilors Murali, Nagireddy, Narahari Srinivasulu, and leaders including Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Venu Gopal, Jammichedu Satish, Raizwan, Ramaiah, Sai Shyam Reddy, Kurumanna, Govindu, Dharmanaidu, Ganta Ramesh, Putta Vijay, Nalla Reddy, Viresh, Devanna, Manyam, Ramanjaneyulu, Moinuddin, MK Praveen, and Daulanna. Hospital Superintendent Naveen Kranti, along with doctors, dialysis supervisors, and nurses, also attended the event.