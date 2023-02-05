MLA inaugurates mobile library

Karimnagar: The granddaughter of BRS leader Joginapalli Ravinder Rao, Polasani Ananya donated a mobile library to Kodurupaka ZP High School in Boyinpally mandal in the district.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar launched the mobile library at the school on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded Ananya's gesture and urged every student to take Ananya as an inspiration.

Ananya is the daughter Polasani Soumya and Srinivasa Rao of Kurupaka village in the district. The MLA said that giving a mobile vehicle for the benefit of students at such a young age was commendable and asked all the students to look up to her as an inspiration and study hard.

IT Minister KTR while speaking in the Assembly congratulated MLA Ravi Shankar for going to the farmer's house and handing over the Rythu Bima insurance proceedings to the farmers' families. The Minister said that BRS government is a government with humanity.