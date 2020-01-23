Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributes study material to students

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributes study material to students
Highlights

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributed study material to students studying in Class 10 at CPL Police Boys government High School on Monday. The programme...

Amberpet: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributed study material to students studying in Class 10 at CPL Police Boys government High School on Monday. The programme was organised by Anna Foundation president Raja Gopal Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised students to work hard systematically to achieve their set goals. He exhorted the students to plan their preparation schedule and study hard to achieve good results. Lauding the services of Anna Foundation, he congratulated Raja Gopala Naidu for conducting various social service activities.

The school principal Madhuri Sridhar Reddy, Jagan, Eshwar Yadav, Navodaya, Surekha, and Anna Foundation members Lokesh Shetti, Veeresham and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Yoga for fat burning22 Jan 2020 9:11 PM GMT

Yoga for fat burning

Fitness mantra to tackle work schedule, beat stress
Fitness mantra to tackle work schedule, beat stress
Health tests every woman should have in 2020
Health tests every woman should have in 2020
Health resolutions of women celebrities
Health resolutions of women celebrities
Hyderabad hospitals to seek travel history of patients with high fever
Hyderabad hospitals to seek travel history of patients with high...


Top