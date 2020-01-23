MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributes study material to students

Amberpet: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh distributed study material to students studying in Class 10 at CPL Police Boys government High School on Monday. The programme was organised by Anna Foundation president Raja Gopal Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised students to work hard systematically to achieve their set goals. He exhorted the students to plan their preparation schedule and study hard to achieve good results. Lauding the services of Anna Foundation, he congratulated Raja Gopala Naidu for conducting various social service activities.

The school principal Madhuri Sridhar Reddy, Jagan, Eshwar Yadav, Navodaya, Surekha, and Anna Foundation members Lokesh Shetti, Veeresham and others were present on the occasion.