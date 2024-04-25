  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival

MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival
x
Highlights

Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended Birappa festival in Jamistapur village of Telakapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended Birappa festival in Jamistapur village of Telakapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Later participated in the Birappa festival with the villagers.

Special pujas were performed during Birappa festivals.

Later he inquired about the welfare of the people in the village. He promised to help the villagers in every way.

Ex-MPP Banda Parvatalu Gaureddy Palli Ex-Sarpanch Surya Balagoud, Congress workers and leaders participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X