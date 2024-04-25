Live
- Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Surprising Health Benefits of Garlic Peels
- Overcoming Sleep Struggles: A Comprehensive Guide to a Restful Night
- RTC bus hit the auto
- MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival
- DMHO starts awareness campaign on Malaria
- World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
- Shiv Sena-UBT manifesto assures dignity to all states; ‘no’ to polluting nuclear, refinery mega projects
- IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib to replace injured Mitchell Marsh
- Delhi court grants 30-day extension to police to conclude probe in Parliament security breach case
- Cash, liquor, drugs valued at Rs 321 crore confiscated in Punjab
Just In
MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended Birappa festival in Jamistapur village of Telakapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended Birappa festival in Jamistapur village of Telakapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Later participated in the Birappa festival with the villagers.
Special pujas were performed during Birappa festivals.
Later he inquired about the welfare of the people in the village. He promised to help the villagers in every way.
Ex-MPP Banda Parvatalu Gaureddy Palli Ex-Sarpanch Surya Balagoud, Congress workers and leaders participated in the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS