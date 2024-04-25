MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended Birappa festival in Jamistapur village of Telakapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Later participated in the Birappa festival with the villagers.

Special pujas were performed during Birappa festivals.

Later he inquired about the welfare of the people in the village. He promised to help the villagers in every way.

Ex-MPP Banda Parvatalu Gaureddy Palli Ex-Sarpanch Surya Balagoud, Congress workers and leaders participated in the event.