MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy participated in the statue honoring program

Nagarkurnool: MLA Rajesh Reddy participated in the consecration of Goddess Karemma idol in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool Mandal, after which he performed pooja, talked to the villagers and inquired about various problems and said that he will provide all kinds of assistance for the development of the village.

