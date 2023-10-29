MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy meets elders of various colonies

MLA Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy met with presidents and elders of various colonies at Tattiannaram in Peddamber Pate Municipality as part of the assembly election campaign.

The MLA inaugurated the new office of BRS party in Kuntlur (21st ward).

Later, 30 leaders and workers from different parties from Dandumailaram village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal joined the BRS party in the presence of Manchireddy Kishan Reddy