Live
- 37th National Games: UP lifter Purnima Pandey battles wrist injury to clinch second successive gold
- MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy meets elders of various colonies
- Three compartments of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger derailed
- National Rally Championships: K.J Jacob and Shanmuga triumph in Rally of Hyderabad as big guns topple
- Apple India’s net profit up 76%, sales touched Rs 50K cr in FY23
- Death toll in Gaza has mounted to 7,950
- ‘Fake’ advisor to US President should be arrested immediately: B’desh Minister
- Men’s ODI WC: Rohit top-scores with 87, Suryakumar makes 49 as India post 229/9 against England
- Samsung to bring satellite connectivity feature with Galaxy S24
- New tech can lead to safer EV batteries: Researchers
Just In
MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy meets elders of various colonies
Highlights
MLA Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy met with presidents and elders of various colonies at Tattiannaram in Peddamber Pate Municipality as part of the...
MLA Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy met with presidents and elders of various colonies at Tattiannaram in Peddamber Pate Municipality as part of the assembly election campaign.
The MLA inaugurated the new office of BRS party in Kuntlur (21st ward).
Later, 30 leaders and workers from different parties from Dandumailaram village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal joined the BRS party in the presence of Manchireddy Kishan Reddy
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS