MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy inaugurates Rythu Vedika

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Rythu Vedika and Vaikunta Dhamam in Sirsawada Tadur mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the TRS government is ensuring that each and every village in the State is fully developed with all the basic facilities available to the rural folks at their own place.

"Never before had any government in the country had taken up such a kind of comprehensive development and welfare progrmmes involving all sections of the people. Today TRS government is proud to declare that each and every village has a water tank constructed and each and every household getting safe tap water. Every village is build with a Rythu Vedika, crematorium, waste segregation sheds and various other basic infrastructure amenities like roads, drains etc. Thousands of crores are being spent on the construction of irrigation facilities for the farmers and schemes like Rythu Bhandu, Rythu Bheema, loan waiver, free power supply are implemented. Communities from BC, SC, ST categories and even the weaker sections from higher caste categories are benefitting from various welfare and development progrmmes of the government," said the MLA.