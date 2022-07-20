MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan distributes vehicles under Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan on Tuesday distributed commercial vehicles to the Dalit community at AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

According to MLA, the Dalit Bandhu Scheme is aimed to empower the Dalit community and to uplift them out of poverty. The scheme was designed to give the Dalit Community employment and development as it is an effective policy.

"The beneficiaries are earning Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 every month and they are the owners of their vehicles and business. Total 11 vehicles including seven cars and four auto trolleys were distributed among the beneficiaries," he added. Narsing Rao, resident of Kishan Bagh, a beneficiary of the scheme said, "I got a car under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. I will run this car as a taxi and earn money."