MLA Nagaraju inaugurates national tennis tourney

Hanumakonda : Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju inaugurated the All India Men’s Tennis Tournament on Saturday. The tournament, held at the Warangal Club in Subedari, Hanumakonda, is being organized in memory of senior tennis player Srinivas Goud and carries a prize pool of Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The event, hosted by the Warangal District Tennis Association, is part of the All India Tennis Association’s National Level Men’s Open Tournament. MLA Nagaraju attended as the chief guest and initiated the games by performing the toss. Players and mentors from various states, who came to participate in the tournament, also took the opportunity to explore the cultural and historical significance of the erstwhile Warangal district. They expressed plans to visit renowned temples and tourist attractions from the Kakatiya era.

MLA Nagaraju interacted with the players from different states, extended his wishes for their success, and encouraged them to achieve great victories. Before the event began, the MLA paid floral tributes to a portrait of tennis player Sridhar.

The event was attended by Warangal Club President Satyanarayana Reddy, Vice Presidents Ella Murugu and Rajeshwar Rao, Secretary Mohan Reddy, Treasurer Praveen, Joint Secretary Kannareddy, EC members, players, and others.