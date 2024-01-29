  • Menu
MLA Prakash Goud meeting Revanth Reddy creates stir in BRS

MLA Prakash Goud meeting Revanth Reddy creates stir in BRS
Revanth Reddy and Prakash Goud worked together in Telugu Desam Party earlier. Prakash Goud won from TDP in 2009 and 2014 elections

Hyderabad: The recent meeting of four BRS MLAs with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy created a political stir. Now, another BRS MLA Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar Constituency) meeting Revanth Reddy has raised eyebrows among BRS political circles. On this occasion, Revanth's friend Vem Narender Reddy was also present there. They discussed for about an hour. Revanth Reddy and Prakash Goud worked together in Telugu Desam Party earlier. Prakash Goud won from TDP in 2009 and 2014 elections. He joined BRS after the 2014 elections.

Chevella parliamentary constituency meeting will be held today. Rajendranagar Assembly seat falls under Chevella Parliamentary Constituency. In this background, the meeting of Prakash Goud with the Chief Minister has become a matter of concern for BRS. Prakash Goud met Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud recently but he said that he met Ponnam Prabhakar was only for constituency works purpose.

Talking about meeting Revanth Reddy, Prakash Goud said that he met and informed him about the problems of his constituency. He said that Revanth responded positively when he requested to grant funds for the development of the constituency.

