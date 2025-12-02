MLA Satyam urges CM to help Kondagattu fire victims

MLA Medipalli Satyam, along with Minister Adduri Laxman Kumar, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and submitted a petition to the Chief Minister to grant Rs 5 lakh compensation to Kondagattu fire accident victims

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded positively and assured that he will support the victims of the fire accident that occurred in Kondagattu, a famous pilgrimage site in North Telangana. The MLA explained to the Chief Minister that the shops caught fire in the middle of the night and that those who depended on the shops for their livelihood lost everything and were stranded on the road.

The MLA said that the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to prepare and send the fire accident report. The MLA thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for responding positively when asked to sanction compensation.