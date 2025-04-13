MLA Satyanarayana launches electric auto driving training prog for women

Karimnagar: “The government is working with the goal of empowering women by strengthening them economically,” said Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana.On Saturday, under the aegis of the State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation and in collaboration with MoVO Society, an electric auto driving training programme was launched for 20 women at the Durgabai Deshmukh Women and Child Welfare Center in LMD Colony. Speaking at the event, MLA Satyanarayana stated that the government is committed to enabling women to become self-reliant and even millionaires. As part of this, the government is promoting initiatives through self-help groups such as running canteens, purchasing RTC rental buses, and setting up petrol bunks.

He said that women would be trained in auto driving and provided with investment assistance to purchase autos, thus opening up livelihood opportunities. “These electric autos can be operated with zero fuel costs, enabling daily income generation,” he added. He also mentioned that women could earn a steady income by transporting schoolchildren safely.

Chairperson of the State Women’s Corporation, Shobharani, said that earlier training for women was mostly limited to beauty and tailoring. Now, with the intention of helping women excel in diverse fields, driving training has also been initiated.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy noted that the government is undertaking several initiatives to empower women economically. She emphasized that women auto drivers ensure safe transportation and that public transportation, largely used by women, should ideally also be operated by women.

Certificates were later distributed to women who completed various training programmes at Mahila Pranganam.