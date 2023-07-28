MLA Seethakka pleads State & Central govt for help for flood-hit Mulugu

Mulugu: Heavy rains are lashing Telangana. Many projects including Kadem are running at dangerous levels. Village after village is drowning due to heavy rains and floods. Warangal, one of the largest cities in Telangana, was flooded. The intersections resemble reservoirs. Main roads have turned into huge canals.

Torrential downpours have caused rivers to overflow, resulting in the complete submergence of low-lying areas. The relentless floods have brought vehicular traffic to a standstill as roads are inundated with floodwater. Particularly in the vicinity of Warangal, numerous bridges have been submerged due to the continuous deluge.

The situation turned dire for the residents of Kondai village in Eturu Nagaram mandal of Mulugu district, where the entire village was engulfed by floodwater. Thursday, MLA Seethakka, after inspecting the village's plight, was moved to tears. She urgently appealed to both the Central And State Governments to rescue approximately 100 people stranded in the village, requesting helicopter assistance. Some have sought refuge in the Gram Panchayat office, and the victims anxiously await help.

A flood poured into Ayyappaswamy temple at Bhadrakali temple. Flood is flowing from the bridge of Hanumakonda-Warangal road. Warangal under railway bridge was flooded. Warangal-Khammam national highway is waterlogged. Heavy water has reached Kazipet railway station in Warangal city. The water is almost at knee deep.

A huge tree fell down at Mylaram and a large number of vehicles got stuck. Mayor Gundu Sudharani ordered the officials to be on full alert as the District Meteorological Department announced a red alert for two more days.