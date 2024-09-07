MLA Special Pujas in Singapore

Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Meghareddy said that the cultural traditions of Telugu people are very important in any country.



He went to Singapore with his family to celebrate Vinayaka Chavati Parvadi and participated in the Vinayaka Puja program organized at Veera Traders under the auspices of the Telugu community in Little India area of ​​Singapore and performed special pujas.

Wife Sharada Reddy's sons Navaneeth Reddy and Manoj Kumar Reddy also worshiped Ganapati.

The MLA said that the Indian culture which is a blend of cultural traditions is very important in the world and Indians who have gone to any country in the world will perform such poojas with great pride.

Businessman Srikanth Telugu Samaj president Bomma Reddy Srinivas, software workers Sridhar Reddy, Manikantha Reddy, Gokul, Sandeep and others participated in this special puja program.