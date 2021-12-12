MLA Sridhar opposes Central govt move on SCCL

Peddapalli: Manthani MLA and former minister D Sridhar Babu demanded the Union government to stop its attempt to privatise four coal blocks in Singareni area.

Speaking at a press conference organised by SCMLU-INTUC RG-3 Area vice president Kota Ravinder Reddy at Centenary Colony in INTUC Office Sripada Bhavan on Saturday, the MLA said that the Central government's move had caused immense damage to workers' families as well as Telangana.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the Centre's decision. Similarly, other demands include workers' dream of their own house, hyper wages for contract workers, engaging dismissed operators in work and payment of one crore ex-gratia to a worker who died in Manugur OC have to be addressed.

MLA Sridhar Babu said the Congress party would fully support the workers' issue and wanted the SCCL management to pay income tax on perks given to the employees. Congress leaders Thotla Tirupati Yadav, Thota Chandraya, SCMLU-INTUC leaders Branch Secretary Gaddam Tirupati Yadav, Venkat Swamy, Talla Palli Narayana, D Mangayya, E Sadanandam, MD Yakub, Syed Salim, Sammy Reddy, Ralla Bandi Ravinder, Chandrayya were present on the occasion.