Live
Just In
MLA supports municipal staff strike
Sirpur MLA Dr. Palvai Harish Babu visited the relay hunger strike camp of municipal sanitation workers in front of the municipal office in Kagaznagar on Wednesday.
The workers have been on strike for 21 days demanding payment of pending wages, ESI, and PF dues.
The MLA spoke to the workers and assured them that he would take up their issue with the authorities. He also warned that if the issue was not resolved, he would join the hunger strike.
The workers demanded immediate payment of pending wages, ESI, and PF dues. They also requested the MLA to take up their issue with the authorities. Dr. Harish Babu spoke to Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration VP Goutham over the phone, explaining the situation and requesting immediate resolution.