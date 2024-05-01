MLA Tellam addresses switch to Congress

Bhadrachalam: “I am indebted to the people who supported me and helped me win as MLA. I changed the party for the development of Bhadrachalam constituency and not because of any temptations,” said Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, during a statement to the media on Tuesday.

About three weeks ago, the MLA had defected to the Congress party; the shift inevitably made Khammam a Congress bastion with all 10 Assembly segments now under their rule. Addressing his decision, the MLA said, “I changed the party because the constituency was not developing. Within three months after the recent election, a Junior College was granted to Venkatapuram mandal and a fire station to Charla mandal. I will solve the water problem in Dummugudem, Charla, Venkatapuram, and Wazedu mandals.”

The MLA stated that he would do his best to lead the constituency on the path of development with the blessings of the people who voted for him as an MLA. Moreover, he assured that he would fulfil all his election promises.