MLA Vijayudu releases fishlings into water bodies

MLA Vijayudu formally inaugurated the fish seed release programme in Gondimalla and Kyathur villages of Alampur mandal on Monday.

The initiative is part of the State government’s scheme to provide 100% subsidised fish seedlings to support the livelihoods of fishermen across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vijayudu emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the economic conditions of the fisher community.

The MLA further said that social justice can be achieved only when BCs progress economically and socially, adding that such welfare schemes are crucial to uplifting weaker sections of society.

Officers from the Fisheries Department, along with local BRS leaders, party workers, and villagers, actively participated in the program.

They appreciated the government’s initiative, noting that the large-scale release of fish seedlings into the Krishna River would greatly benefit fishermen in the region.