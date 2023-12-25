Live
MLA vows to erect statue of Mallikarjun
Mahabubnagar: On the solemn occasion of the death anniversary of former Union Minister Mallikarjun, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy paid rich floral tributes and announced his commitment to installing a statue of the revered leader in Hyderabad.
Mallikarjun, the first Union Minister from Palamuru, played a pivotal role in the initial phases of the Telangana movement in 1969. The commemoration of his death anniversary took place at the district headquarters on Sunday, where former Kodangal MLA Gurunath Reddy, Mallikarjun’s wife Bhagyalakshmi, son Manu, and other leaders gathered to honour Mallikarjun’s memory.
During the ceremony at Padmavathi Colony, Srinivas Reddy praised Mallikarjun as a dedicated fighter who breathed life into the first Telangana movement. Recalling Mallikarjun’s significant contributions as an MP and Union Minister, the MLA emphasised the leader’s relentless efforts for the region’s development.
Specifically noting the impact of Mallikarjun on the development of Mahabubnagar railway, the MLA asserted that the region’s special significance in South Central is a testament to Mallikarjun’s endeavours.
Gurunath Reddy also echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Mallikarjun’s tireless efforts for the district’s progress. Mallikarjun’s son, Manu, described his father as a great leader who resides in the hearts of the people, expressing the need for a statue in Hyderabad to honor his legacy.