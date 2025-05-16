MLA Yasaswini appeals to CM for Rs 50 crore funds

Hanumakonda: MLA Yasaswini Reddy and in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy have appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to sanction Rs 50 crore for the development of Palakurthi constituency.

On Thursday, the MLA and in-charge met CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and formally requested him to provide all possible support for the constituency’s development.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister responded positively and assured that a favorable decision would be taken regarding the release of necessary funds. He reiterated that the government’s committed to public welfare and development. The Chief Minister appreciated Yasaswini and Jhansi Reddy for their efforts towards constituency development and strengthening the party. He also advised them to take appropriate precautions due to the severe summer heat.

CM Revanth Reddy lauded their continuous efforts to meet him and concerned ministers whenever time permits, and for actively bringing the needs of the people to the government’s attention, striving for the development of Palakurthi.