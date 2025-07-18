MLA Yennam: “We Will Make One Crore Women Millionaires”

Mahabubnagar: In a grand celebration of Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsavam held at Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar, local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy declared that the government's goal is to empower one crore women to become millionaires. Speaking at the event as the chief guest, he said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is working with the vision of standing as an elder brother to women and is sincerely striving for their upliftment.

He recalled that within just three days of taking charge as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy fulfilled the promise of providing free RTC bus travel for women. In addition to that, the government has launched various initiatives such as subsidised LPG cylinders, Mahila Shakti canteens, petrol bunks, and ownership of RTC buses by women, to create income-generating avenues.

He stated that women are fully capable of taking up responsibilities and achieving success. As proof, he highlighted that last year, the responsibility of managing Amma Adarsha Schools was entrusted to women's self-help groups, and this resulted in excellent outcomes. This academic year alone, over 1.9 lakh children were newly enrolled in government schools — a clear testimony to the efforts and success of women.

Yennam Srinivas Reddy further said that the government is committed to its promises. As per its assurance, proceedings for 3,500 Indiramma houses have already been issued to eligible beneficiaries this year, and another 3,500 houses will be allotted next year.

He proudly claimed that Mahabubnagar is transforming into a “Mahila Nagar” because of the success stories of local women. With 30,000 women self-help groups active in the district, he directed officials to immediately prepare reports for establishing the Mayuri Co-operative Society to further strengthen women's economic participation.

The MLA noted that as part of his vision to develop Mahabubnagar as an educational hub, Law and Engineering colleges have been established at Palamuru University. This progress has attracted students from across the united Mahabubnagar district to pursue their education in the city.

He also requested the District Collector to allocate one acre of land for the construction of a hostel exclusively for BC girl students, to be managed by SHG women. He expressed his hope that women should be partners in every business and wished that Mahila Sangha members of Mahabubnagar would become role models for the entire Telangana state.

As part of the program, interest-free loans worth ₹1.67 crore were distributed to women SHG members, and another ₹7.90 crore in loans were arranged through banks. The families of two SHG women members who died in accidents were handed over ₹10 lakh each in financial assistance.

The event also honoured successful women leaders from various SHGs, including Lahari, Anita, Varalakshmi, Hemalatha, and Irfana Begum. Later, the MLA, along with District Collector Viziendira Boi, inaugurated a Food Festival organised by the Mahila Samakhya.

Other dignitaries present included Additional Collector Shivendra Pratap, MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, Market Committee Chairperson Bekkari Anita Madhusudan Reddy, DRDA PD Narsimhulu, DRDO Additional PD Sharada, SERP Director Kashi Vishweshwarayya, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Kumar Reddy, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, former Municipal Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad, ex-Municipal Councillors, and hundreds of women from various SHGs.