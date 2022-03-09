MLAs thank CM KCR for new government medical college

Narayanpet: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, announcing new government medical college to Narayanpet district, the people of district expressed their happiness and thanked the Chief Minister.

S Rajender Reddy, Narayanpet MLA along with other MLAs in the region including Chittam Ram Mohan Reddy from Makthal, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy from Devarkadra and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud met the Chief Minister in his chamber in the Assembly and expressed their thanks.

The Narayanpet MLA informed that the Narayanpet region soon after being carved as a new district has been witnessing fast developments. Particularly with regard to healthcare needs the people of Narayanpet were depending on Mahbubnagar district hospital; however, with the announcement of a new medical college now the people of Narayanpet will get best of the best medical services in their own places without the need to go away to other places.

"We all know that Narayanpet has been in the back seat in all aspects. People use to migrate from the region to other places for livelihood. But now soon after the formation of the district, many people are getting their livelihood within the region. Many new developments are happening and lot of construction activity is being witnessed,'' observed the Narayanpet MLA.