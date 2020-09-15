MLAs want KCR kits for third delivery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members in the Assembly on Monday demanded that the government extend the 'KCR Kits' for third delivery as well.

Several ruling party members including M Anand and G Sunitha pointed out that the pregnant women were not provided the benefit of KCR Kits during the third delivery. M Anand wondered what would be the fate of the family if the first and second baby died and they wanted to have a third delivery. He also said that there are chances of failure of tubectomy and in some cases the women deliver babies in vehicles while coming to the hospital hence benefits should be given in such cases.

Sunitha said the government should ensure women are admitted in any of the hospitals as some of the hospitals were not admitting as they were saying that the women were not from the same districts. P Devender Reddy and A Rekha Naik asked whether the government has a proposal to upgrade the hospitals.

In his reply, the Health Minister E Rajender said that the government has no intention of upgrading the hospitals because of the shortage of staff. After bringing stability, facilities would be enhanced in the existing hospitals, said the Minister. He said that the pregnant women can be admitted in any of the hospitals. Regarding the third delivery, the Minister said that most of the cases in Telangana have two babies and there was no ban on the facility by the government for the third child.

The Minister said that because of the KCR Kits the institutional deliveries had increased in the State hospitals and it has also improved maternal and infant mortality rates. While the national average for maternal mortality was 113 for 1 lakh, the Telangana State had 63, which is a big achievement, said Rajender.