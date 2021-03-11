MLC election in Telangana: Wine shops to remain closed for 2 days

MLC election in Telangana: In the view of graduates' MLC elections in Telangana, wine shops in six districts will remain closed for two days.

The prohibition and excise department commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed said that all the wine shops, bars, toddy shops, clubs in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and erstwhile Khammam district will remain closed for two days i.e, from 4 pm on March 12 to 4 pm on March 14.

Also, wine shops in the areas of the vote counting centres will remain closed from morning on March 17.

The elections for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates' constituency are scheduled to be held on March 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 17.