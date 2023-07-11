Live
MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
Highlights
During her visits, she talks to common people and tries to understand their problems. Kavitha likes to be a people’s person.
Hyderabad: CM KCR ‘s daughter and BRS MLC Kavitha shows great interest in connecting with people. Be it bonalu, be it bathukamma, she likes to be in the middle of people no matter what the occasion.
During her visits, she talks to common people and tries to understand their problems. Kavitha likes to be a people's person.
Recently, she saw grilled corn seller on the side of the road and stopped the car. This incident took place during a visit to Jagtial district. A woman was roasting corn kernels on the roadside in Nukapalli suburb of Mallyala mandal. Kavitha stopped the car and went to the woman, bought corn kernels
also interacted with the woman (Komuramma). She inquired about CM KCR's rule in State.
