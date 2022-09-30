MLC Kavitha sings Bathukamma song at Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri: Telangana Jagruthi president and Nizamabad TRS MLC Kavitha participated in the Bathukamma celebrations held at Dharmapuri on Thursday and she sang the traditional Bathukamma song.

Now, the video is going viral on the internet. MLC Kavitha visited Dharmapuri on Thursday to celebrate the Bathukamma festival and hundreds of women thronged the event to welcome her.

Addressing the gathering, she said that will conduct state-wide Kolatam competitions the next year. She further added that Telangana moving towards development with the blessings of Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Sway blessings. MLC Kavitha is actively participating in Bathukamma festival celebrations.