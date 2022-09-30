  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLC Kavitha sings Bathukamma song at Dharmapuri

MLC Kavitha sings Bathukamma song at Dharmapuri
x

MLC Kavitha sings Bathukamma song at Dharmapuri

Highlights

Telangana Jagruthi president and Nizamabad TRS MLC Kavitha participated in the Bathukamma celebrations held at Dharmapuri on Thursday and she sang the traditional Bathukamma song.

Dharmapuri: Telangana Jagruthi president and Nizamabad TRS MLC Kavitha participated in the Bathukamma celebrations held at Dharmapuri on Thursday and she sang the traditional Bathukamma song.

Now, the video is going viral on the internet. MLC Kavitha visited Dharmapuri on Thursday to celebrate the Bathukamma festival and hundreds of women thronged the event to welcome her.

Addressing the gathering, she said that will conduct state-wide Kolatam competitions the next year. She further added that Telangana moving towards development with the blessings of Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Sway blessings. MLC Kavitha is actively participating in Bathukamma festival celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X