MLC Kavitha treks to Tirumala

Tirupati: TRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday reached Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, trekked the hills on foot through the Alipiri pedestrian path after performing puja at the first step of the footpath.

The TRS leader immediately after landing in Renigunta airport visited an old age home at Mangalam on the city outskirts where she celebrated her father's birthday by cutting the cake amidst loud cheers from Telangana CM supporters and also organised Annadanam to the inmates of the home before trekking the hills.

Sources said that Kavitha will visit Tirumala temple on Friday during VIP break darshan to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara before her return to Hyderabad.