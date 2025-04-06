MLC poll: Bandi urges corporators to vote for BJP

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Hyderabad corporators who will vote in the ensuing local body MLC elections to support the BJP candidate.

After paying tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister and late Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 117th birth anniversary on Saturday, the Union Minister a said Jagjivan Ram was a beacon for the lower classes.

The Congress party is anti-Dalit and it has consistently insulted Ambedkar, to Jagjivan Ram. “They insulted Ambedkar in Parliament and forced him to resign from his ministerial post. The same Congress party plotted against Ambedkar and defeated him. While the Congress rulers honored duplicate Gandhis with the Bharat Ratna, they overlooked Ambedkar. After Indira Gandhi, Babu Jagjivan Ram had the potential to lead the country. However, Indira Gandhi created turmoil by imposing an Emergency and denying the Prime Ministership to Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit,” he added.

He stated that Congress has acted inhumanely regarding HCU lands. He criticized the state government for filing an illegal arms case against a research scholar from the University of Hyderabad, Rohit, for opposing the government’s plan to auction 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli lands.

He questioned whether the state government intended to ruin Rohit’s life by pursuing such an illegal case. People are outraged by Congress’s inhumane treatment of students. He demanded that all charges against these students be unconditionally withdrawn. He accused Congress of competing with BRS in land sales, noting that BRS has allegedly embezzled Rs. 20,000 crores by selling land during its decade in power. Congress is now poised to sell even more land for profit.

He claimed that these two parties are collaborating to jeopardize future generations. He argued that using Hyderabad’s income for development in Adilabad is acceptable? He questioned why it would be wrong for the central government to invest in backward areas. He dubbed the Hyderabad MLC elections a fight between “the seditious Majlis party and the patriotic BJP party.”

He asserted that Congress and BRS are prepared to hand over Hyderabad to the Majlis. He pointed out that the two parties have worked together, such as during a meeting in Chennai concerning delimitation. They are also planning a public meeting in Hyderabad on the same topic. Congress and BRS have opposed the government regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, and they support the Majlis in their opposition during this MLC election.

The Union Minister criticized the Congress government for pretending to distribute superfine rice for free through PDS shops. He argued that since the central government under Prime Minister Modi is investing significantly in this distribution for the poor, why should there not be a prominent display of the Prime Minister’s photo at ration shops? He demanded that the PM’s photos be displayed immediately.

Additionally, he mentioned that Modi is encouraging BJP mandal presidents to visit the homes of poor families receiving rice, share meals with them, and understand their challenges.