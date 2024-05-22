MLC poll: Collector holds meeting with parties’ representatives

Mulugu: District Election Officer and District Collector Ila Tripathi held a meeting with the representatives of various political parties in the district in the wake of the MLC election on Tuesday. The district Election Officer said that the polling for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC elections will be held on May 27 from 8 am to 4 pm, and the counting process will be held on June 5. She said that 52 candidates are contesting in the by-election of graduates.

She added that there will be no mock polling like the general election, the polling box will be opened and shown in the presence of the polling agents, and the entire box should be empty.

At that time, videography should be done, then the polling box should be closed and sealed, then polling should be started. He said that as the election code is in force in the district, political parties are prohibited from making hateful remarks against the caste and religious community, and those who make false campaigns will be severely punished.

She said that 17 polling centers have been set up in the district and there are 10,299 graduate voters in the district, of which 6,587 are male voters and 3,712 female voters will exercise their right to vote.