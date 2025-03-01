MLC polls: Betting on who will win takes centre stage

Karimnagar: As soon as voting was completed on Thursday evening in the Fraduates and Teachers MLC elections, people are analysing the results and betting hard on who will win.

There is exciting competition between the BJP, Congress and BSP candidates in the elections held for the Graduate and Teachers MLC seats held in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak districts.

The contest was between BJP candidate Ch Anji Reddy, V Narender Reddy from the Congress and Prasanna Harikrishna from the BSP, while the TRS party did not field a candidate. Malka Komaraiah’s victory as Teachers’ MLC candidate is almost certain. In this, Congress candidate Narender Reddy, and BSP candidate Hari Krishna have done MLC voter enrollment for the last six months and have also continued their election campaign for almost a month after the election notification was issued.

Meanwhile, discussions are going on in the towns and in every village about what the election results will be. The workers of the respective parties are discussing and betting on the victory of their party. Betting amount ranges from Rs. 10,000 to about Rs 50,000. Also, in Karimnagar, betting babus, who think that BJP will get the most votes in the constituency represented by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, are betting on the majority of BJP candidate Anji Reddy. Some are betting on the majority in the victory of the Congress candidate.

Similarly, the ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu have taken the elections as a challenge. Similarly, their followers are making arrangements to have a big party after the elections, thinking that the Congress candidate is going to win over BSP candidate Prasanna Harikumar Goud through the second priority vote. Meanwhile, due to the triangle fight, if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the first priority votes, the three candidates believe that the second priority votes will come together. The camps of Alphores Narender Reddy and Anji Reddy are estimating that the voters who gave first priority to Harikrishna must have voted for them as second priority.

However, Prasanna Harikrishna believes that all the voters who gave first priority to both of them also gave second priority votes to him. With this, it is clear that the main candidates have realised that there is no possibility of clarity with the first priority votes in the counting this time.