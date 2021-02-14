MLC polls: Parties told to abide by Model Code of Conduct rules

Suryapet : District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy stated that the graduate constituency elections must be held in a strict manner.

On Saturday, the Collector participated in a meeting conducted with leaders of various political parties with regard to Graduate MLC elections to be held on March 14.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Model Code of Conduct came into force from February 11. He appealed to all parties to abide by the Code. He informed that there were currently 70 polling stations in the district and some more would be set up in addition to the existing stations where the number of voters were more than 1,000.

Election schedule procedures were explained to political parties' representatives during the meeting. The Collector informed that additional voters list would be handed over to the parties very soon.

District Revenue Officer Rajendra Kumar, Election supervisor Venkateshwarlu, Deputy Tahsildar Kalyan and others attended the meet.