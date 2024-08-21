MLCs Kodandaram and Aamer Ali Khan Meet CM Revanth Reddy

Professor Kodandaram and Aamer Ali Khan, who recently became members of the Legislative Council, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the new MLCs on their appointments. The meeting was friendly and supportive.

Government Whip Adi Srinivas, along with MLAs Dr. Samel and Rekulpalli Bhupathi Reddy, also attended the meeting and offered their best wishes to the new MLCs.