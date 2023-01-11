MNJ first among all hospitals to have Pediatric & Molecular Oncology wing

Hyderabad: In order to cure chronic bone marrow cancer free of cost in Hyderabad, the MNJ Cancer Hospital will now have separate wings for the Pediatric Oncology and Molecular Oncology in the new building which is going to help cancer patients in a big way.

According to the officials, a new building of MNJ Cancer Hospital will be facilitating a 300 bed facility, which is in addition to the existing 450 bedded Hospital at Red Hills in the city. The present hospital caters 500 to 600 patients and the new facility would help to tackle patient load with the number of beds increasing to 750 beds. The new unit would be having state-of-art operation theatres with modern equipment. The MNJ Cancer Hospital Director Dr N Jayalatha said that the new unit of Pediatric Oncology would be first of its kind not only in the government but also in the private sector. There have been numerous cases among children mostly having ailments like leukemia, lymphoma, bones and lungs. The success rate of treatment is high with 80 to 90 per cent. The hospital will have 100 beds each for Pediatric and Adolescent wards. Along with these, the government is also setting up a Molecular oncology wing for free bone marrow treatment, which generally costs Rs 25 lakh in the private sector.

There would also be a genetic lab through which the DNA and genes can be studied to find out the cancer symptoms in the family, which could help in early detection and treatment. Presently the hospital has been treating two patients. The treatment is a vast process where the patient is kept in isolation for about 40 days, which is a zero bacteria room and complete bone marrow is changed. The new facility would be having 10 isolation rooms which could help in catering more patients, said the official.

Dr Jayalatha said that there would also be a research centre coming up in the new facility and added that research in cancer treatment is based on the patients from American and European countries. The research wing would help in identifying the types of cancers among the people in the State.