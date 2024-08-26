Live
Moderate Rainfall Expected in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued for 12 Districts
The Telangana State Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts, predicting moderate rainfall in these areas. The districts affected are Mancherial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Bhadradri, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Sangareddy.
The alert warns that these areas could experience varying amounts of rain, which might lead to local flooding or other issues. Authorities and residents are advised to stay prepared for possible weather impacts.
Local officials are being asked to take precautions and plan for any potential problems caused by the rain. Residents should also be careful, especially while travelling or spending time outdoors, and keep an eye on weather updates.
The weather department will keep providing updates and issue more alerts if needed based on how the weather changes.