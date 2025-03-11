Live
Modern farming tech takes centrestage at ‘Kisan Mela’
Nagarkurnool: MLA DrKuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the Kisan Mela at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Palem, Bijinapally Mandal on Monday, where a large number of farmers from various regions participated. Scientists and agricultural experts were present to provide guidance on modern farming techniques.
During the event, MLA Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of scientific farming methods and modern agricultural equipment in improving productivity. The mela included demonstrations on advanced machinery, sample exhibitions, and awareness sessions on yasangi (rabi) crops, groundnut, paddy, and maize cultivation. He also highlighted high-density cotton cultivation and announced an interactive session between farmers and scientists to address concerns and share best practices.
MLA Rajesh Reddy encouraged farmers to make full use of such programmes to stay updated on new technologies. He visited various stalls set up by agricultural companies and assured farmers that the government, under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, is committed to boosting the agricultural sector with modern techniques and support schemes.