Modi bursts tie-up bubble with BRS, says Javadekar

Hyderabad: The war of words between the BJP, BRS and Congress continues even a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at Induru’s public meeting that KCR had pleaded with him to admit him in NDA and how he had turned down the proposal. BJP national leader former Union Minister and BJP Telangana in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi burst the bubble that BRS and BJP had entered into a secret pact with the BRS.

He said as Modi said anyone can cross check the meeting which happened between KCR and the PM before the GHMC elections. The BRS said the sanction of the Turmeric Board, Tribal University and finalising the terms of reference for Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II was because of the long-drawn fight by the BRS. Addressing party workers at a meeting, T Harish Rao said that the Centre which slept over these issues like ‘Kumbhakarna’ all these years now is trying to garner a few votes by such gimmicks.



On the other hand, Telangana Congress party president A Revanth Reddy said that Modi’s revelation was also part of tacit understanding between the two parties.



“People will see the real face of BJP and BRS after the elections were over,” he said. As part of this quid pro quo deal, BRS will help win the BJP in the General elections, as the Saffron party will be helping the Pink party win Assembly polls.

But Javadekar said that Modi's revelation further reinforces that BRS-Congress are two sides of the same coin. “They had shared power in the past. KCR was a minister in the UPA government. BJP would never have any pact with the BRS. "BJP will fight for the people of Telangana and it will defeat the BRS," he said.

Condemning KTR's statements for calling the Prime Minister a liar, Javadekar said that the BRS is now desperate. "We are fighting for the cause of the people of Telangana against the BRS. They should answer people on the issue of looting the wealth of people and the state," he said.